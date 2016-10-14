In addition to 24 hours of LIVE coverage on Velocity and Discovery Channel in the United States, "Barrett-Jackson Live" is being televised the full 24 hours in Canada and 20 hours in the United Kingdom

Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, kicked off its Auction yesterday with LIVE international coverage on Velocity, Discovery Velocity in Canada and Turbo UK. The entire three-day event at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will feature 24 hours of LIVE coverage in the United States as well as 24 hours in Canada and an unprecedented 20 hours in the United Kingdom.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161014005864/en/

Barrett-Jackson will feature 24 hours of LIVE coverage in the United States as well as 24 hours in Canada and an unprecedented 20 hours in the United Kingdom. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We were the first collector car auction to broadcast over live television back in 1996 and we continue to set the bar with our TV partners, Velocity Discovery," said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. "Our international coverage for this Las Vegas auction is unlike anything the industry has seen and Barrett-Jackson's increasing global reach is evident not just in our television coverage, but also the growing number of bidders and consignors that travel from overseas to attend our auctions."

In addition to the international coverage, "Barrett-Jackson Live" will also air in the United States on Discovery enEspañol on Friday and Saturday. As Barrett-Jackson continues to light up the Strip in Las Vegas, the remaining television schedule for Friday and Saturday is below.

Friday, Oct. 14, 2016

11 am 7 pm PDT on Velocity and Discovery Velocity in Canada

4 pm 7 pm PDT on Discovery enEspañol

9 pm 3 am BST on Turbo UK

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016

11 am 1 pm PDT on Discovery, Discovery Canada and Discovery Velocity in Canada

1 pm 7 pm PDT on Velocity and Discovery Velocity in Canada

4 pm 7 pm PDT on Discovery enEspañol

7 pm 9 pm BST on Discovery UK

9 pm 3 am BST on Turbo UK

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and Las Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners Velocity and Discovery Channel, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2016, including broadcasts in over 100 countries internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit http://www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161014005864/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Barrett-Jackson

Rodney Scearce, 480-306-8253

Senior Media Relations Supervisor

RScearce@Barrett-Jackson.com

or

Automotive Media

TimePiece PR Marketing on behalf of Barrett-Jackson

Aaron Cook, 214-520-3430

ACook@TPRM.com