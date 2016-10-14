VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Quark Venture Inc., of Canada, and GF Securities Company Limited, of China, will announce a significant Global Health Sciences Venture fund at a press conference on Monday, October 17th. The fund will be dedicated to investing in a diversified portfolio of innovative biotechnology and science companies in Canada and globally.

What: Press Conference When: Monday, October 17th at 9:00 am, followed by interviews and networking. (set up time 8:30 am onward) Where: President's Room The Terminal City Club 837 West Hastings St. Vancouver, B.C. Who: Karimah Es Sabar, CEO of Quark Venture Inc. Mr. Jianyuan Sha (Jarret), General Manager of GuangFa HK investment Mr. Ralph Sultan, MLA West Vancouver-Capilano Nancy Harrison, CEO of Methylation Sciences Inc.

Interviews will be available with the above speakers following the press conference. Images of the press conference can also be provided.

About Quark Venture

Quark Venture is focused on equity financing of innovative biotechnology and health sciences companies with breakthrough technology platforms and projects. The organization's approach is to establish long-term relationships with target companies, with a view to enable and strengthen management to realize the full potential and value of the technology. This approach has been previously successfully demonstrated in the energy and high tech sectors where Quark Venture partners have invested. Quark Venture's management is supported by a scientific and commercial advisory board. For more information on Quark Venture visit www.quarkventure.com.

About GF Securities

Incorporated in September of 1991, GF Securities is one of the first full service investment banks and integrated securities brokerage in China, listed both on the Hong Kong (01776.HK) and Shenzhen (000776.SZ) stock exchanges with total market capitalization of approximately US$20 billion. GF Securities is an industry leader across the entire spectrum of its core business services. GF Securities has also established strong presence in the healthcare sector, particularly, the biomedical field, across various business lines including investment banking, investment and research. For more information, visit http://www.gfgroup.com.hk/en/corp-about-us.

