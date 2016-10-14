TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Dundee Energy Limited ("Dundee Energy") (TSX: DEN) announced today that David Bhumgara, Chief Financial Officer, intends to resign from his position effective November 15, 2016.

Bruce Sherley, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I would like to thank David for his dedication and contributions to Dundee Energy. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Lucie Presot, currently the Vice President of Dundee Energy, will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT DUNDEE ENERGY

Dundee Energy Limited is a Canadian-based oil and natural gas company with a mandate to create long-term value for its shareholders through the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, and through other high impact energy projects. Dundee Energy holds interests, both directly and indirectly, in the largest accumulation of producing oil and gas assets in Ontario and, through a preferred share investment, in certain exploration and evaluation programs for oil and natural gas offshore Tunisia. Dundee Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DEN".

Contacts:

Dundee Energy Limited

Bruce Sherley

President & CEO

(403) 774-9966

(416) 363-4536 (FAX)

www.dundee-energy.com



