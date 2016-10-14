BALI, INDONESIA, Oct 14, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - World Culture Forum (WCF) 2016 concluded on October 14 with the issuance of the Bali Declaration, consisting of 10 points of commitment, which enable culture to be the driver of sustainable development and urge the UNESCO state members and civil societies to accomplish the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.Read by the Head of WCF 2016 Steering Committee, Ananto Kusuma Seta in the closing ceremony, the Declaration emphasized that all participating countries should incorporate culture at the heart of future development frameworks.The Bali Declaration contains following issues:1. Commitment of the UNESCO state members and civil society to work for the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda2. Promote the culture of peace in order to make an inclusive, just, and tolerable society3. Implement the points of recommendation from WCF symposiums series4. Strengthen the role and involvement of the youth in economics, culture, and socio-politics in respect of promoting mutual understanding and equality5. Recognize the role of intergovernmental and nongovernmental organizations to enable culture to contribute to sustainable inclusive development6. Increase the investment in human capital and empowerment of the local community in developing solutions to the world's most demanding issues7. Partner with all the elements of stakeholders to ensure that the effort to address the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda is culture-oriented8. Support from UNESCO to protect cultural heritages from various forms of threats, including wars and social conflicts9. Drive the implementation of cultural values into a report mechanism at every stage of Sustainable Development Goals10. Develop an action framework to be launched at the 39th UNESCO General conference in October 2017Director General of Culture, Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture, Hilmar Farid, stated that the Declaration will soon be followed-up in the general meeting to be held in 2017.In the same occasion, the representative of the youth group from 39 countries also declared the point of recommendation of IYF 2016, one of which was to develop and make benefit from open source technology to improve education, social, and culture over three years.For further information, please contact:Ministry of Education of Culture, Republic of IndonesiaJalan Jenderal Sudirman Senayan, Jakarta 10270Phone: +62 21 5711144Website: www.kemdikbud.go.idSource: Indonesian Ministry of Education and CultureCopyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.