TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Further to the press release of Newmarket Gold Inc. dated September 29, 2016, Eric Sprott announces that he entered into a voting and support agreement with Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. dated September 28, 2016 in connection with its proposed plan of arrangement with Newmarket Gold. Mr. Sprott owns and controls 23,941,896 shares of Newmarket Gold, representing approximately 13.5% of the outstanding shares.

Mr. Sprott may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Newmarket Gold. If the proposed plan of arrangement does not close, Sprott may acquire additional securities of Newmarket Gold either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Newmarket Gold. is located at 1680-200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 3N5. A copy of the amended early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear with Newmarket Gold's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting Mr. Sprott at (416) 362-7172.

