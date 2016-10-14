CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - October 14, 2016) - Husky Energy (TSX: HSE) will release its third quarter 2016 results before markets open on Thursday, October 27, 2016. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Asim Ghosh, COO Rob Peabody, CFO Jon McKenzie and Downstream Senior VP Bob Baird will participate in the call.

To listen live:



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340



To listen to a recording (after 11 a.m. Oct. 27)



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010

Passcode: 0746

Duration: Available until November 27, 2016

Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations

Husky Energy is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HSE. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com

For further information, please contact:



Investor Inquiries:



Rob Knowles

Manager, Investor Relations

Husky Energy Inc.

587-747-2116



Media Inquiries:



Mel Duvall

Manager, Media & Issues

Husky Energy Inc.

403-513-7602