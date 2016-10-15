CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- The Board of Trustees of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NVU.UN) ("Northview") issued the following statement regarding the untimely passing of the Honourable Jim Prentice, P.C., Q.C.

"We are shocked and devastated to learn of Jim's passing. On behalf of everyone at Northview, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and those who were closest to him," said Douglas H. Mitchell, C.M., A.O.E., Q.C., Chair of the Board of Trustees, and a personal friend. "Jim led a distinguished career serving on behalf of Albertans and Canadians as a Minister of a number of key portfolios in the Government of Canada, as Premier of Alberta, and as an accomplished executive in the private sector. He was a great Canadian, and a wonderful human being who will be deeply missed by all. It's a tremendously sad day."

Mr. Prentice was appointed to Northview's Board of Trustees on October 3, 2016.

