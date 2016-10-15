Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2016) - Horizon Minerals Corp. (OTC Pink: HZNM) ("Horizon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Francisco Alfonso Flores Aguirre, B.Sc., M.Sc.Eng. ("Mr. Flores") to its Advisory Board. The Company welcomes Mr. Flores' industry expertise, and his appointment is designed to position the Company for continued success in the North American lithium industry.

Mr. Flores has agreed to serve the Company as Mexican Country Manager. Mr. Flores has held several prominent positions within the Mexican Government which complement the Company's management team, including a six year tenure as Mining Minister of the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Mr. Flores most recently served as National Manager within the Mexican National Water Commission from June 2009 to December 2012. He also served six years starting in February 2001 as General Director of Social Enterprises within the Mexican Ministry of Economy. From October 1992 to October 1998, Mr. Flores was the Mining Minister of the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. In addition to his government posts, Mr. Flores has extensive private sector experience. Today, he is Founding Partner and General Director of Desarrollos Mineros Santa Fe, S.A. de C.V., a contractor in open pit and underground mine operations. In 2007, he also founded Mining M21, S.A. de C.V., where he executed feasibility studies and other mining project evaluations.

As announced on September 30, 2016, the Company is focusing its corporate efforts on lithium. Through his work with the Mexican government as well as his private consultancies, Mr. Flores brings decades of experience in mining operations, process planning, government liaising and budget optimization. Mr. Flores is working today on lithium projects within and near Mexico.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

