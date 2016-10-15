Since the tail-end of 2014, NKG Media have been securing a diverse client base consisting of international brands and agencies alike. They have elevated their presence within the industry with a fresh results-focused approach to Search Engine Optimisation (SEO).

Industry veteran Nik Gohil and chief strategist RJ Bathia have shed some light on what they believe has helped make NKG Media a success over the last two years. The duo has been dogmatic with their methodology, championing a data-driven brand of SEO. Bathia says "The SEO world is plagued by jargon and buzz words: 'Semantic Search', 'RankBrain', 'Content is King'; things we hear all the time but are rarely utilised in any meaningful way that's really what underpins our success, practicing what we preach."

The agency has dared to be different since their launch, starting with axing 'fixed hours of SEO' in favour of a results-orientated model, but Gohil says, "Staying ahead of the curve will always be an on-going challenge especially as our place in the industry continues to grow."

Earlier this year NKG Media expanded to provide a full search offering from organic through to paid. "We've undertaken painstaking research to understand the minutiae and interplay between the channels [SEO and PPC], which has allowed NKG to create cost-effective and effectual campaigns," says Bathia.

With a second year under their belt, NKG Media have their sights set on the future as they look to expand the agency further. For more information on NKG Media please visit http://www.nkgmedia.com.

