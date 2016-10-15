NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - October 14, 2016) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 5, 2016 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP), if they purchased the Company's securities between June 1, 2015 and September 28, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Ferrellgas and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 5, 2016.

About the Lawsuit

Ferrellgas and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 28, 2016, Ferrellgas disclosed a net loss of $665.4 million for fiscal year 2016, compared to a net profit of $29.6 million for fiscal year 2015. Ferrellgas further announced the resignation of the Company's President and CEO, Stephen L. Wambold.

On this news, the price of Ferrellgas' shares plummeted.

