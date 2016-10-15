In der Wochensicht ist vorne: FACC 9,62% vor Covestro 5,11%, TLG Immobilien 3,41%, windeln.de 3,15%, KTM Industries 2,44%, Zalando 1,7%, WP AG 0,58%, Ferrari -0,09%, Buwog -0,2%, Tele Columbus -0,51%, Rocket Internet -1,02%, PayPal -1,6%, Technogym -1,79%, Hella Hueck & Co -2,09%, Schaeffler -2,14%, Scout24 -3,57%, Alibaba Group Holding -3,92% und GoPro -16,77%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Covestro 26,66% vor Rocket Internet 8,09% , FACC 7,75% , Zalando 6,92% , GoPro 6,25% , windeln.de 5,1% , KTM Industries 5,04% , Technogym 4,51% , Alibaba Group Holding 1,57%...

