INTC Stock: Targeting All-Time HighsThe semiconductor sector has been the standout winner for 2016, as this unexpected sector has produced a mind-boggling 23.2% return year-to-date.Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is up 12.3% and is lagging behind a few of its peers. Lagging behind the benchmark index may seem worrisome, but I have reason to believe that Intel stock has only begun a run towards higher prices.As an analyst and trader, I use technical analysis to systematically and objectively create.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...