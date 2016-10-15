Global 3D Bioprinting Market Expected to Grow at 35.9% CAGR During 2016 - 2022

NEW YORK, October 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to market research titled "Global 3D Bioprinting Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022 - Industry Insights by Technology (Syringe Based, Pneumatic Extrusion, Inkjet Based, Laser Based, Others), by Application (Tissue and Organ Regeneration, 3D Cell Culture, Pharmaceutical, Others)" published by P&S Market Research, the global 3D bioprinting market was valued at $98.6 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.9% during 2016 - 2022.

The growth of the global market is largely driven by increasing large demand of tissues and organs for transplantation and the innovations and advancements in technology for 3D bioprinting. A large number of people across the globe are waiting for organ or tissue transplant, due to the huge gap in demand for organs transplant and donors. This has created huge traction in the 3D printing industry for developing live tissues and organs. Different companies along with academic institutes and laboratories are investing huge capital for 3D bioprinting research and development. Some of the other factors driving the growth of the global market include increasing research and development activities and increasing compliance for 3D bioprinting in drug discovery processes. Growing stem cell research and increasing adoption of 3D bioprinting in cosmetic industry are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the global market. However, the high cost of 3D bioprinting, lack of skilled professionals and stringent regulatory processes are the key barriers for the growth of the global market.

Among the different applications, the largest revenue was generated from the sales of 3D bioprinting products and services for tissue and organ regeneration in 2015. The increasing demand for tissue regeneration in cosmetic industry and large number of development in 3D bioprinting for tissue and organ regeneration are the key driving factors for the application segment.

Some of the players operating in the global market include Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, EnvisionTEC, BioBots, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., 3D Bioprinting Solutions, Ourobotics, Advanced Solutions, Inc., GeSiM, Bio3D Technologies, 3Dynamic Systems Ltd., Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Poietis, regenHU Ltd., and Aerotech Inc.

GLOBAL 3D BIOPRINTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Syringe based 3D bioprinting

Pneumatic extrusion based 3D bioprinting

Inkjet based 3D bioprinting

Laser based 3D bioprinting

Others

By Application

Tissue and organ regeneration

3D cell culture

Pharmaceutical

Others

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

