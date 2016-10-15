

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Nearly 200 member countries of the Montreal Protocol agreed to phase out hydrofluro carbon or HFC gases by 2045 to protect the environment.



Different countries opted for different deadlines. The agreement is hoped to reduce the planet warming by an entire half a degree centigrade.



John Kerry, the U.S. Secretary of State co-ordinated deal through a string of meeting at the Rwandan capital Kigali. He described the agreement as a monumental step forward and a major victory for the earth.



China and India, two major contributors of the green-gases have agreed to reduce HFCs commonly used refrigerators and air conditioning system by 85 percent by 2045. U.S. and Europe also will follow this deadline.



Richer countries are planning to make 10 percent cut from 2019, while China and Latin American countries will initiate the cut from 2024 only.



India, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq and Gulf countries will start reducing their HFC use from 2028 onward. China, the largest producer said it needs one more year and will start reducing HFC from 2029.



