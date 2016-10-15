Global Energy Management System Market Expected to Grow at 17.3% CAGR During 2016 - 2022

NEW YORK, October 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to market research titled "Global Energy Management System (EMS) Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast To 2020 - Industry Insights by Type (Industrial Energy Management System, Building Energy Management System and Home Energy Management System), by Application (Power and Energy, Manufacturing, Retail, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Others (Educational Institution and Residential Buildings)), and by End-User (Commercial and Residential)" published by P&S Market Research, the global energy management system (EMS) market was valued at $24,894.9 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2016 - 2022.

Based on components of EMS, control systems was the largest market in 2015. Among the various applications of energy management system, the market for IEMS was the largest. The energy management system generated highest revenue through the commercial end-use segment in 2015. Among the regions, North America was the largest contributor to the revenues of the EMS market in 2015.

EMS enables the large corporations and firms to monitor their energy consumption, and further manage and control it so as to achieve their energy efficiency goals, by using sophisticated energy usage control techniques. EMS helps firms achieve their specific and predetermined energy efficiency goals. However, to enhance the adoption of EMS, governments in many countries are expected to come up with laws, mandating the usage of these systems in large corporate and commercial buildings. With the focus on climatic changes and saving environment to reduce footprint, the EMS systems are expected to become a fully commercial and mature market, from an evolving market currently. The EMS are then expected to integrate with the operation optimization systems as well, thereby helping the corporates and nations achieve even higher levels of energy efficiency goals.

Some of the major players operating in the global energy management system market include Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls, Elster Group, C3 Energy, GridPoint Inc., General Electric Company, and Eaton Corporation.

GLOBAL ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (EMS) MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Control Systems

Communication Networks

Software

Hardware

Field Equipment

Sensors

Others

By Application

Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS)

Building Energy Management System (BEMS)

Home Energy Management System (HEMS)

By End-Use

Commercial

Residential

By Industry Vertical

Power & Energy

Manufacturing

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

