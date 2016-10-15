

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - announced the ban of Samsung Note 7 phones in all airlines. FAA instructed travelers not to carry the device. Recalled or replacement handsets will not be allowed in checked baggage also. Violation of the direction may attract criminal prosecution and fines.



Air Canada also notified customers not to carry Note 7 device on board, effective immediately.



The mobile maker has withdrawn the phone due to overheating of batteries and reports of explosion and fire.



U.S., Canadian Airlines Bans Samsung Note 7 On Board Air Canada said travelers will not be permitted to board Air Canada or Air Canada Express aircraft with the device or in their checked luggage. Customers arriving at the airport with the device and attempting to travel could experience travel disruptions and possibly miss their flight. The airline has put in place a goodwill policy for passengers with Note 7, so that they can travel at another time without penalty.



Samsung had stopped the sales of Galaxy Note 7 and recalled the device. The handset maker asked consumers to turn off the Galaxy Note 7 devices and return them to the location of purchase for an exchange or refund.



The South Korean conglomerate expects the Note 7-fiasco to have a negative impact of about 3 trillion won on its operating profit from the fourth quarter of 2016 through the first quarter of 2017.



