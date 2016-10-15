Icertis Showcases How to Unlock the Value in Contracts at 36th Annual Gitex Technology Week

Microsoft Invites Icertis to Showcase Cloud Contract Management Platform Capabilities at the Largest IT Event in the Middle East

BELLEVUE, Washington, Oct. 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract lifecycle management in the Microsoft cloud, today announced joint participation with Microsoft and platinum sponsorship at the 36th Annual Gitex Technology Week, taking place on October 16-20, 2016, in Dubai, UAE. Following the recent successes,Microsoft has achieved standardizing on the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform, Microsoft has invited Icertis to present inside Microsoft's booth (B7-10) at the show. Audiences will hear from Rajeev Kumar, VP of Sales at Icertis, on "Unlocking Value in your Contracts," which will uncover the significant business benefits of centralizing and automating contract management. This year's show is expected to attract more than 140,000 professionals spanning the full spectrum of technology sectors, with Icertis being the only contract lifecycle management provider presenting and exhibiting.

"Gitex is the must-attend technology event for companies looking to make a name for themselves on the international business stage," said Samir Bodas, CEO and cofounder of Icertis. "On the heels of our recent success at Microsoft where the company is standardizing management of its $60 billion Enterprise Volume Licensing and OEM business contracts worldwide on the Icertis Contract Management platform, it made perfect sense for Microsoft to choose us as a partner to showcase with them at the event. As we work towards our mission of becoming the contract lifecycle management platform provider for the world, Gitex provides an unparalleled opportunity to further expand our customer base and international presence."

"Unlocking Value in your Contracts"

Who: Rajeev Kumar, VP of Sales at Icertis

When: 16:30-17:00 on Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Where: Microsoft's booth B7-10, Pod P3

Session Details: Learn how next-gen contract lifecycle management can revitalize an enterprise's contracting operations and significantly boost the ability to realize hidden commercial value in contracts, while also improving governance, compliance and visibility.

For more information about Gitex Technology Week, click here.

About Icertis

Icertis is the leading provider of contract lifecycle management in the cloud. Icertis Contract Management (ICM) is an innovative, easy-to-use platform that is highly configurable and continually adapts to complex business needs. Today, ICM is used to manage 2+ million contracts, by 750,000+ users, in 90+ countries and 40+ languages. With its intelligent workflow and built-in analytics, ICM provides ongoing contractual insights and best-of-breed contract management. ICM enables customers to increase compliance, improve governance, mitigate risk and enhance user productivity, thereby maximizing ROI and accelerating time to value across the global enterprise. For more information, visit www.icertis.com

