HALO to Exhibit at ADIPEC 2016, the World's Most Important Oil and Gas Exposition and Conference

NEWTON, New Hampshire, Oct. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Halo Maritime Defense Systems (HMDS) announced today that it will be exhibiting its revolutionary new Guardian® Marine Gate. The HMDS Guardian® Gate has been under development for the past two years with the help of the US Navy. Boasting a 15-year design life, the HALO® barrier is the only barrier system in the world to have been validated in independent, fully instrumented crash testing by the US Navy (see video here).

HMDS was started in 2008 with the vision to: "Protect Vital Assets by Extending Physical Security to the Waterside." In a security-conscious world, both government assets and commercial/private assets have a real, immediate and critical need for high levels of protection. "The oil and gas market is perfect for our technology," said Tony Reid, HMDS Director of Physical Security, "we engineer and market unique systems designed to provide waterside protection of any assets with waterside exposure and this would, of course, include refineries, LNG plants, and off-shore oil rigs." Each HALO barrier system is customized for the particular location and application.

"HALO® has demonstrated improved protection against low profile surface threats, improved mitigation of explosive blast effects, and the ability to better withstand multiple coordinated attacks," according to US Navy officials. "Testing has shown improved stopping distance (i.e. shorter lengths) that results in improved physical separation between the barrier and a protected asset (e.g., U.S. Navy ship). Additionally, the capability to withstand environmental extremes such as ice storms, high winds, and heavy sea swell are anticipated to drive down sustainment and repair costs."1

Integrated with sensor and deterrencetechnologies as part of a layered defense, HMDS can offer for the first time a truly effective solution to the complex challenge of waterside perimeter security forports and harbors, oil and gas facilities, naval bases, nuclear power plants, airports, water intake channels, private seaside residences, residential communities with water access, cruise ships and major event venues.

1Report to Congress, U.S. Navy Maritime Security Barriers: Force Protection Capability and Costs, March2016, Prepared by: Naval Facilities Engineer Command (NAVFAC)

