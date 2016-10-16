Half of the Top 10 Saudi Banks Run MobileIron











Meet with MobileIron at GITEX Technology Week

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the standalone enterprise mobility management leader, today announced that five of the top 10 Saudi Arabian banks have chosen MobileIron to secure their mobile apps, content, and devices.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140923/147891

Visit MobileIron at GITEX Technology Week:

When: 16-20 October 2016

Where: Stand D1-1, Hall 1 Entrance, Dubai World Trade Center

"The rapid IT transformation to modern computing has meant that financial institutions have had to embrace BYOD and mobile business apps as a means of increasing employee productivity and providing a better customer experience," said Bahaa Hudairi, Regional Director for Middle East and Africa, MobileIron. "This move to mobile technologies has introduced new security risks and compliance issues and that is why half of the largest banks in Saudi Arabia have chosen MobileIron as the security foundation for their mobile initiatives."

From banking and capital markets to insurance companies, organizations across the board are looking to increase profitability while reducing risk. Ways to increase profitability include reducing costs, quickly bringing new offers or services to market, attracting new customers and transacting faster. Mobility is seen as an enabler to do all of this.

With MobileIron, financial services organizations can:

Meet strict regulatory guidelines while enabling the workforce to be mobile with apps and devices

Enable secure access to cloud tools and storage for convenient and secure data access

Support activity tracking to maintain compliance with industry and government regulations

About MobileIron

MobileIron provides the secure foundation for companies around the world to transform into Mobile First organizations. For more information, please visit www.mobileiron.com.





