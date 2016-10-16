In Kooperation mit flockpit.com , das Unternehmen erforscht seit 2012 den Zusammenhang zwischen sozialen Medien und den Märkten und highlighted Tweets, die nach einem Score-System börsliche Relevanz haben. Social Media Finanzmarktdaten, eher US-lastig, die "Flockpit Flows" täglich auf boerse-social.com . Apache Corp. 0.55% 15.10 21:20 ChartMill $APA breaking out! See some analysis https://t.co/Ywz9iG50kb FreebieFriday RallyTogether Verizon -0.10% 15.10 21:18 afterdawn Yahoo's acquisition by Verizon is in trouble https://t.co/B0v4EMBBms $VZ $YHOO Biogen Idec 0.32% 15.10 21:12 SarahKarlin more details here on how top Dems pushed FDA $BIIB to get Tysabri for cancer for top donor. https://t.co/pYog6JPOcq Wal-Mart 0.65% 15.10 21:06 TheStreet...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...