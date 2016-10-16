Lymphoseek®-¼ (99mTc-tilmanocept) Used in Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy May Be an Alternative to Elective Neck Dissection to Stage Oral Cancer

LONDON, October 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

7.2% of studied patients were left with a cancerous lymph node when elective neck dissection surgery was used to stage the cancer [1]

Norgine B.V. today presented new data from a phase III study* showing that LYMPHOSEEK® (99mTc-tilmanocept) used with sentinel lymph node biopsy, could be an alternative to the current standard of care in oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma. In current practice, patients with early oral cancer undergo major surgery to remove the lymph nodes to evaluate if the cancer has spread. Sentinel lymph node biopsy is a simple procedure to remove and examine the first nodes where cancer cells may be present. These data were presented at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) 2016, Spain. [1]

LYMPHOSEEK® is highly predictive in the neck of patients with early oral cancer who had no clinical lymph node involvement. The data further demonstrate that if elective neck dissection had been used without sentinel lymph node biopsy, a cancer positive contralateral node may have been missed in 7.2% of the studied patients. In a small number of cases this was the only cancer positive lymph node.[1]

LYMPHOSEEK® was well tolerated by the studied population. [2]

Dr Alastair Benbow, Chief Development & Medical Officer, Norgine commented: "Data show the use of LYMPHOSEEK® in sentinel lymph node biopsy for early oral cancer may provide a benefit to patients.[6] Currently, up to 70-80% of patients with early oral cancer receive elective neck dissection that may be potentially avoidable. This invasive procedure can result in further complications, morbidity and have a significant impact on patient lives. [3] This new data demonstrates that if elective neck dissection had been used without sentinel lymph node biopsy, a cancer positive contralateral node may have been missed in 7.2% of the studied patients."[1]

