HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/16/16 -- Intergraph will host a PV Elite webinar on October 27, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. CDT (Houston) / 5:00 p.m. CEST (Amsterdam) that will demonstrate tools and configuration techniques that can increase productivity in vessel design and allow the user to extract valuable information about a vessel being designed. The webinar will include insider tips from a PV Elite expert that can streamline workflows and shortcuts on building vessel models faster and more efficiently. The webinar leader will be Ray Delaforce, senior support engineer and trainer for PV Elite and TANK software at Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions.

For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2016/08/pv-elite-webinar.html. To register for the webinar, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20161027-PV-Elite-Tools-and-Configuration.

For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit http://ppm.intergraph.com/products/analysis-product-family. For more information on Intergraph PV Elite, visit http://ppm.intergraph.com/products/analysis-product-family/pv-elite.

About Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine (PP&M). It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph PP&M is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm:HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

