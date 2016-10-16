

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Michigan Turkey Producers has announced a voluntary recall of about 54 thousand pounds of turkey breast products, due to a potential foreign matter contamination.



The company said an unidentified black material was found in the product after a customer filed a complaint. The items were shipped to a distribution center in Florida and food services in Florida and Puerto Rico. FSIS has received no confirmed reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.



The oven roasted turkey breast items ) were produced on August 29, 2016 and September 16, 2016. The recalled products include 12-lb. packages containing 'MESON SANDWICHES, OVEN ROASTED SLICED TURKEY BREAST' with a use or freeze by date of 11/27/16, 22-lb. logs containing 'OVEN ROASTED TURKEY BREAST WITH BROTH,' with a use or freeze by date of 11/27/16, and 22-lb. logs containing 'OVEN ROASTED TURKEY BREAST WITH BROTH,' with a use or freeze by date of 12/15/16.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



