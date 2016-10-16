

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Police are trying to find out the culprits of the Los Angeles mass shootout that killed three men. The gunfire at a Jamaican restaurant at early morning hours of Saturday injured around 12 people. Two are said to be serious.



Police said they have questioned two people, but have not recorded any arrest. A few fire arms were seized from the scene.



According to eyewitnesses a group of people started firing into the restaurant and another group from the restaurant returned the fire.



