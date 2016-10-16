

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods is recalling about 1,148 pounds of frozen popcorn chicken products due to a possible contamination of hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.



The frozen, ready-to-eat, whole grain popcorn chicken items were produced on August 10, 2016. The contamination of foreign matter was discovered when the establishment received a consumer complaint from a school regarding foreign material found inside a bag of Tyson brand whole grain popcorn chicken product.



35 cases of 32.79-lb. 'TYSON FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY POPCORN CHICKEN, CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS' are being recalled. These items were shipped to a wholesale distributor in Illinois.



No reports of injury or illness due to consumption of these products have been reported. Customers who have purchased these products should thrown them away or returned it to the place of purchase.



