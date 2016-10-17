

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release final August figures for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Little change is expected from the previous reading that suggested an increase of 1.5 percent on month and 4.6 percent on year, while the capacity utilization added 0.6 percent.



Singapore will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth SGD33.12 billion and exports were at SGD38.41 billion for a trade surplus of SGD5.29 billion.



