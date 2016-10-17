Nik Gohil, Managing Director of NKG Media, provides an insight into the world of Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Digital Media and Business.

What were the main challenges when NKG Media was launched?

"The biggest challenge, from a business point of view, was trying to figure out how we were going to compete for business in an industry where established agencies already exist. Historically we've pitched against large agencies from within a large agency, so this was almost completely alien. We knew where we were going to be positioned, i.e. a premium SEO agency in London, but bringing that to the big stage was a different ball game. With that being said RJ [co-Managing Director] and I knew the limitations of the 'larger' agencies and created a proposition to come into the market with. Ultimately our unique approach to SEO helped us overcome the typical 'barriers to entry' hurdles."

Why is Search Marketing important for brands?

"If we take a moment to think about why brands are using SEO and PPC within their marketing campaigns, it ultimately comes down to numbers. The main question a client or any company will be asking is 'how much more revenue will the campaign drive?'. What we need to realise is that Search Demand exists. By this we mean there are consumers actively looking to purchase online. Search engines tend to be the first point of contact for users, so quite simply by missing out on visibility, you are missing out on a pool of targeted customers. We are starting to see more and more brands place SEO at the heart of their media campaigns as Search data has started influencing other areas from Content Strategy through to User Experience."

Who were your influences within the Search Industry?

"I've been fortunate enough to work under some of the top media groups from Publicis to WPP to Omnicom. Although there are many people I'd like to mention, to name my top three influencers from those groups would be Sam Hailstone, Richard Rowley and Ian Maynard. Each have contributed in their own way to Digital Media."

For more information on NKG Media please visit http://www.nkgmedia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161016005050/en/

Contacts:

NKG Media

Nik Gohil

enquiries@nkgmedia.com