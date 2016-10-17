

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was up 0.9 percent on month in October, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday - coming in at 309,122 pounds.



That follows the 0.7 percent increase in September.



On a yearly basis, house prices jumped 4.2 percent, up from 4.0 percent in the previous month.



The number of sales agreed jumped 6.0 percent on year.



By region, total available stock in the south jumped an annual 16 percent, while stock in the north dropped 11.0 percent.



