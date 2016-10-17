The 22nd Yiwu International Commodities Fair (Yiwu Fair) is about to kick off on October 21-25, 2016 at Yiwu International Exhibition Center in Zhejiang Province.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161016005006/en/

Yiwu Fair-- Asia's leading consumer goods fair (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Zhejiang Made" initiative to raise global brand awareness

"Zhejiang Made" is an important development strategy initiated by Zhejiang government aiming to speed up the transformation of growth model from factor-driven to innovation-driven, and to boost the supply capacity of quality products.

Trend-setting event to feature competitive and emerging industries

As a trend-setting event for small commodities, Yiwu Fair gathers a variety of leading companies to showcase their latest products. This year, the Fair will strengthen its role as a market vane by optimizing exhibition structure to better fit market trend.

"Design culture" to highlight creativity

The Innovation Creativity Special Zone will be comprised of seven categories including Excellent Designs, Yiwu Industrial Design Center Other Design Centers, and International Fashion Awards Show by iF. This special zone is designed to attract more enterprises to boost the demonstration effect.

Cross-border e-commence

Yiwu has grown into a renowned e-commerce city, with 250,000 registered e-commerce accounts, including 110,000 cross-border ones. Last year, e-commerce transactions worth a total of RMB 151.1 billion (US$ 22.41 billion) were concluded in Yiwu, gaining 31% year-on-year, with cross-border transaction value topping RMB 58.2 billion (US$ 8.63 billion) only second to Shenzhen in China.

Supply-chain finance to provide value-added credit services

This year, Yiwu Fair will partner with Great Tao Group to launch exclusive purchasing credit card (credit line 100,000 USD). By leveraging its credit and supply-chain services platform, this move is to attract more overseas buyers to place orders on site.

For gathering of professional buyers

As foreign trade demand stays weak, the domestic market becomes the main focus. So far, over 20 domestic leading buyer groups including key supermarkets and Shanghai Chamber of Import Export have confirmed to participate.

Gathering of retail giants

During the event, the first China Retail Commodities Purchasing Summit will be held focusing on the theme "Innovation, Integration, Breakthrough Rebuild the Value of Domestic Channels." Retail giants will discuss the industry transformation and its future in the Internet+ retail era.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161016005006/en/

Contacts:

Yiwu China Commodities City Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Kaili Chen, +86 579-85415002

ckl@yiwufair.com