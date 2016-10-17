

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, although it has collected just 5 points or 0.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index moved just shy of the 3,065-point plateau, and the market may extend its winning streak on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside with mixed data offset by weakening crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished barely higher again on Friday as gains from the telecoms were capped by mixed performances from the property stocks and resource plays.



For the day, the index collected 2.46 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 3,063.81 after trading between 3,043.18 and 3,064.79. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 2.57 points or 0.13 percent to end at 2,046.74.



Among the actives, China Life shed 0.46 percent, while Zijin Mining fell 0.31 percent, China Unicom skyrocketed 9.53 percent, Vanke added 0.11 percent and Gemdale tumbled 2.20 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks finished slightly higher on Friday, well off their best levels of the day.



The Dow rose 39.44 points or 0.2 percent to 18,138.38, while the NASDAQ crept up 0.82 points or 0.1 percent to 5,214.16 and the S&P 500 added 0.43 points or 0.1 percent to 2,132.98. For the week, the Dow fell 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 slid 1 percent and the NASDAQ fell 1.5 percent.



The slightly higher close followed remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who said the central bank should consider running a 'high-pressure economy' to address the lingering effects of the financial crisis.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales rose in line with estimates in September, while the Labor Department said producer prices increased more than anticipated in September. Also, the University of Michigan noted that consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level in a year in October.



Crude oil futures were down as industry data showed U.S. rig counts continue to rise, in a sign that U.S. production could make up for OPEC output quotas. WTI crude oil for December fell 9 cents to $50.09 a barrel.



