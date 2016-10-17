Halloween Inspired Update and New Website Optimizations Live at DressLily





DressLily to provide an even better customer interface while getting into the Halloween spirit

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10, e-commerce fashion retailer DressLily unveiled a new Halloween-based site that is better optimized to help customers shop and offers buyers the chance to win prizes in the run up to the October 31 holiday.



As part of the seasonal promotion, small ghosts have started appearing on the DressLily website along with a new Halloween color theme. Customers who find ghosts on the DressLily page can take a chance and click on them for the opportunity to receive discounts on their purchases.



Meanwhile the newly optimized site allows shoppers to hold up to 20 recommendations in the new arrivals and hot products sections, instead of five previously, giving everyone more choice, while the interface has been made smarter with the addition of a predictive search bar that calculates what customers are searching for to ultimately save time and make the shopping experience faster and smoother.



Furthermore, DressLily is celebrating Halloween by rewarding shoppers. Customers spending USD20, USD30, or USD50 will receive a coupon for 8%, 10% and 15% discount respectively. Coupons can be used at anytime, even as early as a customer's next purchase. This incentive to shop will be live until November 1, 2016.



DressLily has become one of the most respected fashion e-commerce sites today because of the company's desire to constantly improve customer experience. The customer base of DressLily has been able to grow rapidly thanks to its aggressive sales model.



DressLily works only with select manufacturers who agree on two main points; first to keep prices low and secondly adherence to strict quality control measures. The prices are then passed on to the customers and the products are given a rating.



Customers who enjoy DressLily are invited to try sister sites Trendsgal and Nastydress, both of which offer trendy fashion in their own respective niche. These sites like DressLily are affordable, fashionable, current, and sell high quality fashions.