

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is considering options such as scaling back U.S. operations as part of a wider overhaul to lower costs, according to several media reports.



A U.S. pullback was already discussed by the supervisory board and would be more likely than a sale of the asset-management business, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. No decision has been taken, according to the German newspaper. Deutsche Bank doesn't plan a full U.S. retreat, according to another report.



Chief Executive Officer John Cryan is under pressure to lower cost further as mounting legal expenses threaten to undermine profitability. While a sell-off in the shares accelerated last month, when the U.S. Justice Department asked $14 billion to settle a probe tied to residential mortgage-backed securities, Cryan has said he doesn't plan to raise capital and expects U.S. authorities to scale back their initial demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX