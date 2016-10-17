

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ, STZ.B) is close to an agreement to sell its Canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in a deal valued at about C$1 billion or $760 million, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The acquisition could be announced as early as Monday morning, the report said.



Constellation, based in Victor, N.Y., announced in April it planned to explore an initial public offering for its Canadian wine business but put the business up for sale after receiving overtures from a handful of Canadian wineries and Ontario Teachers', the report said.



