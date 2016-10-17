

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) aims to make the next iPhone better, brighter and with a longer battery life by finally adopting organic screens. However, that could be make it or break it for some Japanese manufacturers of OLEDs, Bloomberg reported.



The Cupertino, California-based company will have to get its hands on millions of OLED screens to adopt the new technology for the next major upgrade to its flagship product.



As a result, Japanese suppliers are under pressure to build up manufacturing operations. Apple, which usually prefers to have multiple suppliers, is in negotiations with Sharp Corp. to procure OLEDs. Japan Display Inc. is moving to build up its own OLED production capabilities. Initial costs could reach $2 billion for each, stretching their finances even before they get any firm orders. Even so, they may not have a choice.



Apple is said to be in talks with Samsung to secure OLED displays. Sharp's capital investment in OLED is part of 200 billion yen that the manufacturer had already committed to OLED technology, part of a strategic plan it adopted with new owner Foxconn Technology Group, itself a key contract manufacturer for Apple.



