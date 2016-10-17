Global Glomerulonephritis Pipeline H2 2016 Review in Market Report

PUNE, India, October 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds "Glomerulonephritis - Pipeline Review, H2 2016" market research report with comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Glomerulonephritis, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Glomerulonephritis and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.

Glomerulonephritis is also known as glomerular nephritis (GN) or glomerular disease. It is a disease of the kidney, characterized by inflammation of the glomeruli. Causes of glomerulonephritis include Streptococcal infection of the throat known as strep throat, immune diseases, such as lupus, Type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes and viruses, such as HIV, hepatitis B virus, and hepatitis C virus. Factors that increase chances of getting glomerulonephritis include family history of glomerulonephritis, the presence of a known cause of glomerulonephritis and high blood pressure. Common symptoms of glomerulonephritis are blood in the urine (dark, rust-colored, or brown urine), foamy urine, swelling (edema) of the face, eyes, ankles, feet, legs, or abdomen. Treatment will depend on the cause of glomerulonephritis such as medications, lifestyle changes, dialysis and transplant.

Complete report on H2 2016 pipeline review of Glomerulonephritis with 40 market data tables and 15 figures, spread across 194 pages is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/713456-glomerulonephritis-pipeline-review-h2-2016.html .

Glomerulonephritis pipeline therapeutics constitutes close to 23 molecules. Out of which approximately 21 molecules are developed by Companies and remaining by the Universities/Institutes. The molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 2, 8, 3, 7 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 2 molecules, respectively.

The report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.

Companies discussed in this Glomerulonephritis Pipeline Review, H2 2016 report include Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals LLC, Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Avexxin AS, Biogen Inc, Complexa, Inc., Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Mallinckrodt Plc, Omeros Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Pharmalink AB, Retrophin Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire Plc, Toray Industries, Inc. and Variant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Drug Profiles mentioned in this research report are (irbesartan + propagermanium), ACH-4471, AMY-101, AVX-002, belimumab, blisibimod, budesonide, corticotropin, CXA-10, eculizumab, fostamatinib disodium, losmapimod, Monoclonal Antibodies to Inhibit Glycoprotein Ib Alpha for Vasculitis and Glomerulonephritis, OMS-721, PF-1355, Recombinant Enzyme for Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy, rituximab, SHP-627, Small Molecule to Inhibit Vitamin K Epoxide Reductase for Glomerulonephritis, sparsentan, TM-5484, Vaccine to Target CD40 for Membranous Glomerulonephritis and VAR-200.

Another newly published market research report titled on Interstitial Cystitis (Painful Bladder Syndrome) - Pipeline Review, H2 2016 provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Interstitial Cystitis (Painful Bladder Syndrome), complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Interstitial Cystitis (Painful Bladder Syndrome) and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products. Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development are Allergan Plc, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Kytogenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MediPost Co., Ltd., UCB S.A., Urigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and UroGen Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Interstitial Cystitis (Painful Bladder Syndrome) Pipeline market research report of 90 pages is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/713450-interstitial-cystitis-painful-bladder-syndrome-pipeline-review-h2-2016.html .

