

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market pared some of its early gains on Monday and is currently edging higher. Some of the exporters are rising on a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 3.49 points or 0.02 percent to 16,859.86, off a high of 16,954.44.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent and Canon is up 0.2 percent, while Toshiba is down 0.4 percent and Sony is losing more than 1 percent. Automaker Toyota is adding 0.2 percent, while Honda is down almost 1 percent.



Fast Retailing is lower by almost 1 percent, while SoftBank is adding 0.2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing 0.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is rising almost 2 percent, while JX Holdings is declining 0.4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Dowa Holdings is gaining more than 5 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 2 percent and Casio Computer is adding 2 percent. On the flip side, Tokyo Electric Power is falling almost 8 percent and Konami Holdings is down almost 3 percent.



In economic news, Japan will release final August figures for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 104 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly higher on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the central bank should consider running a 'high-pressure economy' to address the lingering effects of the financial crisis.



While the Dow rose 39.44 points or 0.2 percent to 18,138.38, the Nasdaq crept up 0.82 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,214.16, and the S&P 500 inched up 0.43 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,132.98.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday following recent weakness. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index jumped by 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures edged lower Friday, as industry data showed U.S. rig counts continue to rise. WTI crude oil for December slipped $0.09 to close at $50.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX