

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The batteries used in Samsung Electronics Co.'s (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) troubled Galaxy Note 7 were tested by a lab that belongs to the South Korean electronics giant, a practice that sets it apart from other smartphone manufacturers, according to the Wall Street Journal reported.



To sell smartphones at major U.S. carriers, phone makers are required to test phone batteries at one of the 28 labs certified by the U.S. wireless industry's trade group, the CTIA, to ensure compliance with standards set by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.



Samsung is the only such manufacturer using in-house battery-testing facilities for CTIA certification, according to the association.



Samsung reportedly said its internal testing labs didn't reveal any problems in the original and replacement Galaxy Note 7 phones. The device was recalled last month and then discontinued last week after original and replacement units caught fire.



