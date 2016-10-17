

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - More senior executives are slated to say they are leaving McDonald's Corp. (MCD) this week as the burger giant reshapes its leadership team in an apparent effort to revive sales, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Karen King, the company's chief field officer, plans to retire at year-end. Ms. King, 60 years old, is in charge of overseeing more than 14,200 McDonald's restaurants in the U.S.



Erik Hess, 51, a senior vice president of customer experience focused on menu and strategy and insights, is also planning to retire.



The departures come after the company said in August that McDonald's USA President Mike Andres would retire at the end of this year. Mr. Andres brought Ms. King back from retirement in 2014 to help improve the U.S. business and brought Mr. Hess back from Asia, where he was in charge of strategy. Before Ms. King returned to McDonald's, she had retired from being the East Division president of McDonald's USA.



