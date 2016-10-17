

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene International Sàrl, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Celgene Corp. (CELG), announced that data from a randomized, double-blind, multicenter, exploratory phase 1b study evaluating the effects of investigational oral GED-0301 or mongersen 160 mg on both endoscopic response and clinical remission in patients with active Crohn's disease will be presented in Vienna, Austria at the United European Gastroenterology Week or UEGW.



The study was designed to further enhance the understanding of GED-0301 activity in a difficult-to-treat, moderate to severe patient population. This population was more diverse than prior GED-0301 studies and included patients with endoscopically confirmed mucosal damage at entry and those who had previous surgeries. The study also included both biologic-exposed and biologic-naïve patients, as well as patients with a diagnosis of Ileitis, Ileocolitis or colitis.



Clinical improvement was seen by week 2, and clinical response (CDAI decrease ?100) and remission (CDAI <150) rates were highest in the 12-week treatment group at 67 and 48 percent respectively, at week 12. The mean CDAI reduction from baseline at week 12 in the 12-week treatment group was 133 points. Of the patients with evaluable endoscopies at week 12 (n=52), 37 percent had an endoscopic response (?25 percent reduction in SES-CD score from baseline), with no meaningful difference across treatment groups.



In addition, of those patients with greater endoscopic disease activity at baseline (SES-CD score of >12; n=16), 63 percent exhibited a reduction ?25 percent in SES-CD score and 31 percent had a reduction of ?50 percent.



The rates of adverse events and serious adverse events were low and similar across treatment groups. There were no new safety signals for oral GED-0301 160 mg daily reported in this study.



