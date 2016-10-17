Figure: Schematic Overview of the Finplex Robot Agent Platform Features



TOKYO, Oct 17, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the development of an AI-based enterprise chatbot(1) service, FUJITSU Financial Services Solution Finplex Robot Agent Platform, which will be offered initially in Japan from January 2017, with plans for future availability in other markets.The Finplex Robot Agent Platform enables support for automated product sales or customer assistance via a robot. The robot, which has knowledge gained through machine learning, offers support by conversing in a chat format with users of a messaging tool. By enabling customers to self-manage the machine learning process, which had up to now been considered a "black box" that contained machine learning that employed learning data or script development, it has become possible to have effective and efficient learning, at low cost.This service uses the Fujitsu Human Centric AI Zinnrai(2) artificial intelligence technology, and is currently undergoing a trial in an early deployment at Sony Bank Inc. The service is being offered to financial institutions as a Finplex(3) financial services solution and will gradually be made available globally, with expansion over time to customers in a variety of fields beyond the financial services industry.BackgroundIn recent years, as a way of quickly obtaining required information from scattered data, instead of installing a specialized application for each respective service, chat-type messaging tools used on a daily basis are becoming more prevalent. With financial services, in particular, there is a growing need to obtain information through chat services given demand from the segment of users who normally use chat as a communications tool, and because up until now this industry has been slow to adopt such services due to high time and psychological hurdles. In light of these market trends, Fujitsu has now developed the Finplex Robot Agent Platform chatbot service.FeaturesWith the Finplex Robot Agent Platform, the set of functions needed to develop a chatbot service are provided through the FUJITSU Digital Business Platform MetaArc, Fujitsu's digital business platform.1. Messaging function that enables chat interfaceAn instant messaging feature is provided that represents the chat-style dialogue interface. Fujitsu plans to use task-oriented dialogue technology(4) from Fujitsu Laboratories for this feature.2. Thesaurus editing feature for managing training dataA thesaurus editing feature is provided for data learned by machine that is uploaded and managed (adding, deleting, and editing). With this feature, customers themselves can freely control the level of machine learning. (Patent Pending)3. Script editing feature for generating service scenariosA script editing feature is provided that enables services to be built when needed to provide through a chatbot. This feature makes it easy for customers to generate and edit service scenarios on their own, enabling the quick launch of chatbot services.4. API Gateway for communicating with existing chatbot toolsAn API Gateway is provided that makes it easy to enable compatibility with chatbot tools provided by other companies. This makes it possible for customers to use the messenger applications they are already deploying.EffectsBy providing services that use messaging tools to financial service users, services can be used anywhere and at any time, and service providers can approach markets (customer segments) that they were not able to reach before.In addition, in previous robot machine learning, the usual process was for engineers to analyze data provided by customers. However, with Finplex Robot Agent Platform, customers can now self-manage the machine learning process, enabling them to effectively control the robots at low cost.Future PlansFujitsu will accelerate the expansion of the features of the Finplex Robot Agent Platform, link them with services from Fujitsu's insights, customers in the financial services industry, and from Fintech startup companies, and work to maximize value for customers and the financial services industry as a whole.It is currently undergoing trial at Sony Bank Inc. to improve customer convenience.In the future, rather than confining it to the financial services industry, Fujitsu will gradually expand the chatbot service globally and to customers in a variety of industries as a service platform for all industries and types of business.Under the slogan, "Knowledge Integration for Big Change," Fujitsu will continue to leverage the knowledge it has accumulated with customers and partners to deliver new value to customers.(1) ChatbotThe "bot" in "chatbot" comes from "robot." It is a program (or an overall system that includes such a program) that automatically communicates in the place of an actual person.(2) Human Centric AI ZinnraiBrings together and systematizes the Fujitsu Group's expertise in sensing and recognition, knowledge processing, and decision making and support, as well as the learning and other AI-related technologies and knowledge generated by Fujitsu's R&D that work to refine and grow these areas.(3) FinplexA systematic approach to the financial solutions offered through the FUJITSU Digital Business Platform MetaArc with the aim of future co-creation with financial institution customers.(4) Task-oriented dialogue technologyA Fujitsu Laboratories technology. Mainly for customer service support, through an AI technology in which a user only needs to make simple changes to settings, a technology that correctly understands a user's requests and while naturally extracting necessary information can autonomously converse. 