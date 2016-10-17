

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to 114.58 against the euro, 126.99 against the pound and 105.46 against the Swiss franc, from early 4-day highs of 114.03, 126.34 and 104.98, respectively.



The yen dropped to 79.28 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 78.92. This may be compared to an early near 6-week low of 79.49.



Against the U.S., the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged down to 104.37, 79.27 and 74.11 from last week's closing quotes of 104.18, 79.32 and 73.82, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 116.00 against the euro, 132.00 against the pound, 107.00 against the franc, 81.00 against the loonie, 107.00 against the greenback, 81.00 against the aussie and 75.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX