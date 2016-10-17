Innovation Zed Announces Novel Insulin Pen Accessory to Improve Diabetes Management

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Innovation Zed, an established Irish medtech company, has announced a new snap-on accessory for insulin pens to enable more flexible insulin management options for people with diabetes.

InsulCheck Connect automatically collects and records insulin pen usage and behaviour data 'on the go'. This enables new and more flexible therapies to improve diabetes management and to generate better health outcomes. InsulCheck Connect is the latest addition to the company's InsulCheck Platform, a range of intelligent add-ons to assist insulin pen users.

The company made the announcement and performed demonstrations at the 2016 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes & Injection Devices conference held in Huntington Beach, California.

John Hughes, CEO at Innovation Zed - and himself an insulin user - explained, "This platform will result in a considerable step up in the performance and effectiveness for the 100+ million existing insulin pen users, enabling functions similar to pump technologies but at a significantly lower cost."

"We are delighted to be announcing this important development at an event where so many experts in the field are gathered," he added.

Innovation Zed Ltd operates its Research and Development facility at NovaUCD, the Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at University College Dublin, Ireland and was co-founded by John Hughes and William Cirillo.

Since 2009 the company has been dedicated to pro-actively championing the cause of insulin pen users through academic research, scientific studies, clinical trials and developing innovative products.

InsulCheck Connect builds on the company's popular InsulCheck Classic accessory and is the direct result of an intensive three-year research and development project.

"Our research with the insulin pen user population, which represents well over 70% of insulin administration today, shows that compliance is significantly below what is prescribed. We firmly believe there are ways to improve this and generate better health outcomes for people with diabetes," said Technical Director, William Cirillo.

"What was lacking previously was the automatic collection of evidenced behaviour data to enable precise management of the condition. But through InsulCheck Connect that is now here," he continued.

Innovation Zed is already working with global pharmaceutical companies and diabetes management software providers in an effort to further integrate this valuable data into their products and services.

Editors Notes

Innovation Zed designs connectedhealth solutions that support Drug Adherence and Condition Management. As technologies continue to evolve, it opens new and exciting possibilities for connected healthcare to deliver increased freedom and control to patients.That's why Innovation Zed is actively developing and researching new ways to improve drug adherence and enable more personalised condition management. www.innovationzed.com

The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is the leading global facilitator of science, technology and regulatory information. The PDA creates awareness and understanding of important issues facing the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical community and delivers education for the community. Founded in 1946 as a nonprofit organization, PDA is committed to developing scientifically sound, practical technical information and expertise to advance pharmaceutical / biopharmaceutical manufacturing science and regulation so members can better serve patients. www.pda.org

At NovaUCD, the hub for new ventures and entrepreneurs at University College Dublin, we nurture and support new high-tech and knowledge-intensive companies as part of UCD's mission. At NovaUCD we provide purpose-built, state-of-the-art incubation facilities alongside a comprehensive business support programme for client companies such as Innovation Zed. NovaUCD has been funded through a unique public-private partnership that includes AIB Bank, Arthur Cox, Deloitte, Enterprise Ireland, Ericsson, Goodbody Stockbrokers, UCD and Xilinx. www.ucd.ie/novaucd

