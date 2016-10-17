Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-10-17 07:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the period 10/10/2016 - 14/10/2016 AS SEB Pank purchased in the name and on behalf of AS PRFoods the shares of AS PRFoods as market transactions as follows:



Date Amount Price per Share (eur) Sum (eur) 10/10/2016 425 0.3800 161.50 12/10/2016 346 0.3800 131.48 13/10/2016 521 0.3800 197.98 14/10/2016 529 0.3822 202.18 Total 1,821 0.3806 693.14



Accumulated total under the share buyback programme since 01/07/2014:



Amount of shares bought back Average Price per Share (eur) Cost in total (eur) 580,661 0.5681 329,895.94



The own shares buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with the resolutions of the General Meetings of shareholders of AS PRFoods held on 29/05/2014 and 26/05/2016 and the Commission Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee