Gemalto: Alibaba and Gemalto work hand-in-hand to secure China's IoT market

Amsterdam, October 17, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, announced that it is collaborating with Alibaba Group's YunOS to provide connectivity and security for YunOS (http://www.yunos.com) - developed by Alibaba Group, it is a cloud-based, data and services oriented Internet of Things (IoT) operating system, widely integrated into IoT devices, as well as chips and sensors across industries. In this partnership, Gemalto provides its Allynis Trusted Service Hub (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/mcommerce/mfs/trusted-service-hub) that allows easy provisioning of security sensitive applications throughout the identity lifecycle management.

Security is a paramount component in IoT devices as it provides the peace of mind for YunOS customers, such as drivers of connected cars (http://www.gemalto.com/m2m/markets/connected-cars), and users of smart home appliances and mobile devices. This alliance extends YunOS' vision of a uniform identity framework for disparate IoT applications.

Although the IoT market is still in its infancy, it is widely expected to gain tremendous traction in the next few years. According to Gartner, by 2020, there will be 20.8 billion[1] (#_ftn1) IoT devices in use, generating a US$3.49 trillion market. The YunOS had acquired 70 million smartphone users and over 100 million smart terminals by May this year.

"The YunOS is not merely about connecting things, it connecting everything by credible perception, reliable connectivity, and efficient circulation of services," said Zhang ChunHui, Alibaba OS Business Group President. "By being a one-stop IoT security solutions provider and a long-time trusted partner, Gemalto has the right credentials and is an ideal fit to fulfil our YunOS vision."

"In recent years, the Chinese market is teeming with innovation, with Alibaba as one of the most active trailblazers in the industry. We are proud to be the technology enabler in Alibaba YunOS' biggest IoT push," said Suzanne Tong-Li, President, Greater China & Korea at Gemalto. "We have the rich expertise and experience in enabling security for a variety of IoT applications in China and across the globe, putting us in a sweet spot to provide security and trust in this ever-expanding ecosystem."

