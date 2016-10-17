NOKIA: Nokia and SK Broadband connect first customers with fastest fiber technology

Nokia's universal next generation PON approach combines different technologies on a single fiber, maximizing the use of SK Broadband's fiber investment

Aggregate speeds of 52.5 Gigabits per second (Gbps) reached for selected SK Broadband customers

Seoul, South Korea - Nokia and SK Broadband have provided the fastest fiber access speeds ever to a first set of apartment buildings in Seoul, South Korea, reaching aggregate speeds of 52.5 Gbps.

SK Broadband is known as one of the leading service providers in fiber ultra-broadband, in terms of network coverage, number of users and the speeds offered. They have always been an early adopter and driver of broadband innovation in the country. In 2006, SK Broadband was the first to commercialize 2.5Gbps GPON technology. In 2014, they introduced the world's first 10 Gbps Internet service jointly with the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, and the National Information Society Agency using 10Gbps E-PON technology.

With Nokia, they are now taking their fiber network to the next level. Reusing the existing fiber network and access platform, on which they already have deployed Gigabit Passive Optical Network technology (GPON) at 2.5 Gbps, they can now boost speeds up to 52.5Gbps.

To do so, SK Broadband is using multi-dwelling units (MDUs) from HFR and Nokia's universal next generation PON solution, making it possible to aggregate different technologies on the existing fiber

TWDM-PON with 40Gbps symmetrical

XGS-PON with 10Gbps symmetrical

GPON with 2.5Gbps

In addition to boosting speeds, universal next generation PON also brings the benefit of cost-efficient upgrades and operational efficiencies thanks to the wavelength mobility.

South Korea is known as the world's most connected country offering the world's top upload and download speeds, and it has set clear strategic goals to have Gigabit broadband available to all citizens by 2020.

With this latest generation of fiber access technologies, SK Broadband aims to take its commitment yet one step further to offer speeds of 10 Gbps to all its customers. This will boost the country's highly competitive business environment as well as the innovations in broadband services delivered to the market.

Yoo Ji-chang, Head of SK Broadband's Network Division, said: "As a new era looms that demands Gigabit Internet, Ultra High Definition video and Virtual and Augmented Reality services, SK Broadband will establish a network infrastructure that provides the best customer value. Following the world's first commercialization of an ADSL service and the two-pair LAN cable 500M service, we will establish a top-class optical Internet platform to create the best Gigabit broadband service environment for our customers."

Federico Guillen, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks Group, commented: "All eyes in the world are focused on South Korea as it moves ahead with rolling out ever-faster broadband networks. Nokia's innovation edge and our portfolio of next generation fiber technologies help customers like SK Broadband realize the true Gigabit societies of the future."

Did you know?

According to the Pacific Telecommunications Council, South Korea has the world's highest mobile broadband penetration at 91%, with more than 55% of households connecting over Fiber-to-the-Home/Fiber-to-the-Building

Nokia leads the market with over 55 next generation fiber trials, including U-NGPON, XGS-PON and TWDM-PON.

NOKIA developed the MDU with HFR Inc., which is a prominent Korean vendor of wired/wireless network equipment like GPON, Mobile fronthaul, Carrier Ethernet.

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things. Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.

With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network, Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers, governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and the Internet of Things. http://nokia.com (http://nokia.com)

Media Enquiries:

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

