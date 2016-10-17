Supermicro® Exhibits All-Flash NVMe and 3U/6U MicroBlade' and IoT Solutions at GITEX 2016











Latest Technology and Architecture Innovations Include 1U 10 NVMe All-Flash System, High Density Blade and Embedded IoT Solutions Optimized for New Enterprise, Cloud and HPC Infrastructure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in compute, storage, and networking technologies and green IT is exhibiting its latest NVMe optimized server and storage solutions this week at GITEX 2016 in booth SR-M9, DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTRE.

Supermicro's all-NVMe flash 1U Ultra SuperServer® 1028U-TN10RT+ supports ten NVMe SSDs with the industry's first-to-the-market true hot-plug capability for enterprise mission-critical RAS applications. These Supermicro VSAN ready nodes are ideal for customers looking to create a simple solution to deploy and manage blazing fast hyper-converged clusters with high-availability storage that is targeted for high-performance database and big data analytics applications that demand a high degree of compatibility, reliability and serviceability. For even higher density all-NVMe flash systems, Supermicro offers a 2U SuperServer that support 24 hot-swap NVMe SSDs and another that supports 48 hot-swap NVMe SSDs. The company has also introduced a new high-availability 2U dual-node system with support for 20 dual-port NVMe SSDs.

"As the market leader in hot-plug NVMe all-flash server and storage technology, Supermicro provides enterprise, cloud, storage and IoT customers with the very latest advancements in server, storage and networking technologies to enhance their competitiveness and help ensure future success," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "Our latest 1U ten hot-swap NVMe drive SuperServers and 2U simple double product line are optimized for data intensive workloads and Virtual SAN applications to deliver extreme performance, density and scalability surpassing the demands of Tier One mission-critical applications. These new offerings expand our broad portfolio of solutions and leverage the most advanced compute and storage technologies available on the market."

Exhibits also include the industry's most advanced 6U/3U MicroBlade and Embedded IoT products. Additional products featured include UP motherboards supporting the Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2600/1600 v4/v3 product families, Intel® Xeon® processor E3-1200 v5 product family, Intel® Xeon® E3-1500 v5 family, Intel® Xeon® processor D-1500 product family, 6th Generation Intel® Core' i7/i5/i3 processor families, and Intel® Atom' processor family.

Supermicro GITEX 2016 Exhibits

1U 10 All-Flash NVMe Virtual SAN Ready Node (SYS-1028U-VSNF Series) - 10 hot-swap 2.5" NVMe SSDs, dual Intel® Xeon® E5-2670 v3 processors, 384GB DDR4 in 24 DIMMs, 16GB SLC SATADOM, and quad 10GbE ports

1U Short-Depth (9.8" depth) SuperServer® (SYS-5018D-FN4T/SYS-5018D-FN8T) compact, space-efficient design with front I/O - FN4T SKU supports single Intel® Xeon® processor D-1541 (8-Core, 45W), -FN8T SKU supports single Intel® Xeon® processor D-1518 (4-Core, 35W), 1x M.2 PCI-E 3.0 x4, M Key 2242/2280 slot, up to 128GB ECC RDIMM DDR4 2400MHz, dual 10GbE LAN and Intel® i350-AM2, dual port GbE LAN (FN4T), 6x port GbE LAN (FN8T)

UP Motherboards - X10SDV series supports compact low-power high-performance Intel® Xeon® processor D-1500 family;X10SRM-TFcompact micro-ATX supports Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2600 v4 family;X11SSZ-TLN4F,X11SAE-F support Intel® Xeon® processor E3-1200 v5, 6th generation Intel® Core' i7/i5/i3, Intel® Pentium® and Intel® Celeron®; theX11SSQ,X11SSV-Qsupport Intel® 6th Gen. Core' i7/i5/i3 series, Intel® Pentium® and Intel® Celeron® processors;X11SBA-LN4Fmini-ITX supports Intel® Pentium® processor N3700 (6W)

3U/6UMicroBlade- designed with superior advantages over other industry-standard architectures with all-in-one total solution, ultra high density and low power consumption, best performance per watt and per dollar, high scalability, and the best ease of service. The MicroBlade enclosure can incorporate a Chassis Management Module, and up to two 10G, 2.5G or 1GbE SDN switches in 3U or up to two Chassis Management Modules, and up to 4 SDN Switches in 6U for efficient, high-bandwidth communications. It can incorporate up to 4 or 8 redundant (N+1 or N+N) 2000W/1600W Titanium/Platinum Level high-efficiency (96%+) power supplies with cooling fans.

For more information on Supermicro's complete range of high performance, high-efficiency Server, Storage and Networking solutions, please visit www.supermicro.com.

