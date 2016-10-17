

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production rebounded less than initially estimated in August, final figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-over-month in August instead of a 1.5 percent increase reported earlier. This was followed by a 0.4 percent drop in July.



Shipments dropped 1.1 percent over the month, revised from a 1.3 percent decline estimated initially. At the same time, inventories increased 0.3 percent in August, revised up from 0.1 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production expanded 4.5 percent from July, when it fell by 4.2 percent. It was the first rise in five months.



The capacity utilisation grew at a faster pace of 2.6 percent monthly in August, following a 0.6 percent gain in the preceding month.



