sprite-preloader
Montag, 17.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,324 Euro		+0,004
+1,25 %
WKN: A1JR93 ISIN: US98419J1079 Ticker-Symbol: X0M 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XOMA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XOMA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,35
0,359
07:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XOMA CORPORATION
XOMA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XOMA CORPORATION0,324+1,25 %