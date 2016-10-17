Den 15 juli 2016 observationsnoterades aktierna i D. Carnegie & Co. AB med hänvisning till ett pressmeddelande från Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe IV och Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII ("Blackstone") om att Blackstone, genom Vega Holdco Sarl, ingått ett avtal med de tre största aktieägarna i D. Carnegie & Co. AB om förvärv av delar av eller hela deras aktieinnehav, med förbehåll för uppfyllandet av vissa villkor. Enligt pressmeddelande skulle Blackstone, om förvärven slutfördes, komma att konstrollera sammanlagt 53 procent av rösterna i D. Carnegie & Co. AB varför Blackstone i sådant fall skulle passera gränsen för budplikt.



Den 17 oktober 2016 offentliggjorde Blackstone ett pressmeddelande om att Vega Holdco Sarl offentliggör ett kontant budpliktsbud avseende samtliga utestående A- och B-aktier och optioner i D. Carnegie & Co.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera sitt tidigare beslut om att aktierna i D. Carnegie & Co. AB (DCAR B, ISIN-kod SE0005594728, orderboks-ID 100378) ska observationsnoteras.



On July 15, 2016, the shares in D. Carnegie & Co. AB were given observation status with reference to a press release published by Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe IV and Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII ("Blackstone") with information regarding that Blackstone, through its entity Vega Holdco Sarl, had entered into agreements with three of D. Carnegie & Co. AB's largest shareholders to acquire part of or all of their shareholdings, subject to certain conditions. According to the press release, the transaction would, if completed, result in Blackstone controlling a total of 53 per cent of the voting rights in D. Carnegie & Co. AB whereas Blackstone would pass the threshold for a mandatory offer obligation.



On October 17, 2016, Blackstone published a press release with information regarding that Vega Holdco Sarl announces a mandatory public cash offer to acquire all outstanding A- and B-shares and warrants in D. Carnegie & Co.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its former decision that the shares in D. Carnegie & Co. AB (DCAR B, ISIN code SE0005594728, order book ID 100378) shall be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Sofia Tångelin eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sofia Tångelin or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.