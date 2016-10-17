

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Benecke-Kaliko AG, part of the ContiTech division of the Continental Corp. (CTTAY.PK), announced an agreement has been reached on the acquisition of the Hornschuch Group. The Hornschuch Group is a manufacturer of design, functional and compact films, foam laminates, and artificial leather for industrial applications and for the automotive sector. Hornschuch generated sales of 410 million euros in the 2015 fiscal year, with more than 1,800 employees working at four production sites in Germany and the U.S.A.



Hornschuch is to be integrated into Benecke-Kaliko. The corporation said it is able to finance the acquisition entirely from own liquid assets and available lines of credit.



